307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B

MYERS PARK. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA townhouse. $1,295 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. Available August 1st. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. Pet friendly! One year agreement. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range, water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors just refinished! One month rental deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and two prior landlords references. $295 non refundable, per pet, deposit (max 2 pets). Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. 307-B Wakefield Dr. Call or text to see the unit 336-327-3336.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15018

