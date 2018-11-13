All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:25 AM

307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B

307 Wakefield Dr · (336) 327-3336
Location

307 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 08/01/20 MYERS PARK. LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 15018

MYERS PARK. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA townhouse. $1,295 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. Available August 1st. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. Pet friendly! One year agreement. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range, water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors just refinished! One month rental deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and two prior landlords references. $295 non refundable, per pet, deposit (max 2 pets). Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. 307-B Wakefield Dr. Call or text to see the unit 336-327-3336.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B have any available units?
307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B have?
Some of 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B currently offering any rent specials?
307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B is pet friendly.
Does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B offer parking?
No, 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B does not offer parking.
Does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B have a pool?
No, 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B does not have a pool.
Does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B have accessible units?
No, 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B does not have accessible units.
Does 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B has units with dishwashers.
