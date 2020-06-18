All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3039 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,090

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 2701 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR LEASE ONLY. 2,701 SF SOUTHEND SPACE, available immediately for Retail, Office and Medical space. Previous use was a Pharmacy that currently has a front counter for various retail uses or it can be removed to open the space for retail showroom. The space has 2 restrooms, dressing, storage or exams rooms, break room and rear storage and rear delivery door, Excellent signage above the space, on the marquee street sign and drive-way sign off of South Blvd. Newly renovated space, turnkey facility for medical clinic, dental/eye doctor office, any other medical uses.

Many new apartments have been built in this walkable area in the past 5 years. Close proximity to the Scaleybark and Bern Street transit station. Located in Southend and 2 block to the new Harris Teeter Grocery. Minutes to I-77 at Clanton Rd Exit. Good traffic, access and visibility. Call Listing Agent for Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 South Boulevard have any available units?
3039 South Boulevard has a unit available for $7,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3039 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3039 South Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 South Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3039 South Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3039 South Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3039 South Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3039 South Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 South Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 South Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3039 South Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3039 South Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3039 South Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 South Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 South Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 South Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 South Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
