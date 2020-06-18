3039 South Boulevard

Amenities

FOR LEASE ONLY. 2,701 SF SOUTHEND SPACE, available immediately for Retail, Office and Medical space. Previous use was a Pharmacy that currently has a front counter for various retail uses or it can be removed to open the space for retail showroom. The space has 2 restrooms, dressing, storage or exams rooms, break room and rear storage and rear delivery door, Excellent signage above the space, on the marquee street sign and drive-way sign off of South Blvd. Newly renovated space, turnkey facility for medical clinic, dental/eye doctor office, any other medical uses.



Many new apartments have been built in this walkable area in the past 5 years. Close proximity to the Scaleybark and Bern Street transit station. Located in Southend and 2 block to the new Harris Teeter Grocery. Minutes to I-77 at Clanton Rd Exit. Good traffic, access and visibility. Call Listing Agent for Showings.