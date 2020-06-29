Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3025 Sudbury Road
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3025 Sudbury Road
3025 Sudbury Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3025 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Windsor Park - Fresh paint and carpet! Ranch home off of Kilborne and Eastway featuring easy access to 74 and close to Uptown.
(RLNE5157551)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have any available units?
3025 Sudbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3025 Sudbury Road have?
Some of 3025 Sudbury Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3025 Sudbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Sudbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Sudbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Sudbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road offer parking?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have a pool?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have accessible units?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
