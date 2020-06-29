All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3025 Sudbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3025 Sudbury Road
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

3025 Sudbury Road

3025 Sudbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3025 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Windsor Park - Fresh paint and carpet! Ranch home off of Kilborne and Eastway featuring easy access to 74 and close to Uptown.

(RLNE5157551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Sudbury Road have any available units?
3025 Sudbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Sudbury Road have?
Some of 3025 Sudbury Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Sudbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Sudbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Sudbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Sudbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road offer parking?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have a pool?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have accessible units?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Sudbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Sudbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte