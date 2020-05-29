All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3022 Leroy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3022 Leroy Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

3022 Leroy Street

3022 Leroy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3022 Leroy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Two bedroom one bath house located in Grier Heights Community.
Between Randolph Road and Wendover Road. Freshly painted. New
vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Leroy Street have any available units?
3022 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3022 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Leroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3022 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3022 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 3022 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3022 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 3022 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 3022 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte