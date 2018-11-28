3018 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC 28227 Marshbrooke
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Specious 2 story home with open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, huge kitchen, vaulted living room and great room with fireplace. 2 car garage. Call Jane 704 281-6096 for showing or more information. No pets please.
(RLNE5188234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3018 Rugged Stone Way have any available units?
3018 Rugged Stone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3018 Rugged Stone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Rugged Stone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.