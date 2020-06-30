3013 Swanquarter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Ranch Ready for Move In! - Fabulous ranch in an established neighborhood! Features open floor plan, living room with vaulted 10 ft ceilings, fresh paint & new flooring. Master bedroom features tray ceilings with a spacious walk-in closet. 2 sizeable bedrooms with great closet storage. Dining area with French doors leads to a large back deck! Private backyard for pets. Ready for move-in. Text 3013 to (704) 981-8756 for property link & application info.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KojPKNffMuL



(RLNE5390420)