All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3013 Swanquarter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3013 Swanquarter Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3013 Swanquarter Drive

3013 Swanquarter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3013 Swanquarter Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Ranch Ready for Move In! - Fabulous ranch in an established neighborhood! Features open floor plan, living room with vaulted 10 ft ceilings, fresh paint & new flooring. Master bedroom features tray ceilings with a spacious walk-in closet. 2 sizeable bedrooms with great closet storage. Dining area with French doors leads to a large back deck! Private backyard for pets. Ready for move-in. Text 3013 to (704) 981-8756 for property link & application info.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KojPKNffMuL

(RLNE5390420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive have any available units?
3013 Swanquarter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3013 Swanquarter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Swanquarter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Swanquarter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Swanquarter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive offer parking?
No, 3013 Swanquarter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Swanquarter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Swanquarter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Swanquarter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Swanquarter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Swanquarter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Swanquarter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte