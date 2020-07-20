All apartments in Charlotte
3011 Crowder Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM

3011 Crowder Court

3011 Crowder Court · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Crowder Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Foxcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning two story townhome walkable to Southpark! Quiet, lavishly landscaped back yard and screened in back porch for lazy evenings w/ a glass of wine. Hard wood floors throughout, granite counters, large closets and lots more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Crowder Court have any available units?
3011 Crowder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Crowder Court have?
Some of 3011 Crowder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Crowder Court currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Crowder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Crowder Court pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Crowder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3011 Crowder Court offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Crowder Court offers parking.
Does 3011 Crowder Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Crowder Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Crowder Court have a pool?
No, 3011 Crowder Court does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Crowder Court have accessible units?
No, 3011 Crowder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Crowder Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Crowder Court has units with dishwashers.
