Stunning two story townhome walkable to Southpark! Quiet, lavishly landscaped back yard and screened in back porch for lazy evenings w/ a glass of wine. Hard wood floors throughout, granite counters, large closets and lots more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 Crowder Court have any available units?
3011 Crowder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Crowder Court have?
Some of 3011 Crowder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Crowder Court currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Crowder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.