Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

301 Wakefield Drive

301 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
B-E-A-Beautiful Open Floor Plan Layout Unit with Gorgeous Newly Remodeled Kitchen. Granite Countertops. New Kitchen Cabinets. Hardwood Floors throughout. Lots of light and closet space. New Appliances.

Available Immediately.
For showings contact agent and current renters..group text is great...
Listing Agent: Greg Walter (704)685-5996
Current Renters:
Blane (704)332-1633
Caroline (704)780-2777
Rental App at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
301 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 301 Wakefield Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 301 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

