301 Wakefield Drive

B-E-A-Beautiful Open Floor Plan Layout Unit with Gorgeous Newly Remodeled Kitchen. Granite Countertops. New Kitchen Cabinets. Hardwood Floors throughout. Lots of light and closet space. New Appliances.
Available Immediately. For showings contact agent and current renters..group text is great... Listing Agent: Greg Walter (704)685-5996 Current Renters: Blane (704)332-1633 Caroline (704)780-2777 Rental App at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
