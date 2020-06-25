301 Rocklyn Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Walk to the greenway, Rock Salt, Park Rd Shopping Center & Selwyn Ave! Cute bungalow on a wooded lot in the heart of Myers Park West. Modern kitchen, HW floors throughout and outdoor fireplace.



(RLNE4832636)