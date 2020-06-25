301 Rocklyn Pl

Location! Location! Location! Walk to the greenway, Rock Salt, Park Rd Shopping Center & Selwyn Ave! Cute bungalow on a wooded lot in the heart of Myers Park West. Modern kitchen, HW floors throughout and outdoor fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
