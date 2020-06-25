All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:36 PM

301 Rocklyn Pl

301 Rocklyn Place · No Longer Available
Location

301 Rocklyn Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the greenway, Rock Salt, Park Rd Shopping Center & Selwyn Ave! Cute bungalow on a wooded lot in the heart of Myers Park West. Modern kitchen, HW floors throughout and outdoor fireplace.

(RLNE4832636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Rocklyn Pl have any available units?
301 Rocklyn Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Rocklyn Pl have?
Some of 301 Rocklyn Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Rocklyn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
301 Rocklyn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Rocklyn Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Rocklyn Pl is pet friendly.
Does 301 Rocklyn Pl offer parking?
Yes, 301 Rocklyn Pl offers parking.
Does 301 Rocklyn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Rocklyn Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Rocklyn Pl have a pool?
No, 301 Rocklyn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 301 Rocklyn Pl have accessible units?
No, 301 Rocklyn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Rocklyn Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Rocklyn Pl has units with dishwashers.
