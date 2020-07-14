Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3006 Longspur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3006 Longspur Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3006 Longspur Drive
3006 Longspur Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3006 Longspur Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Callaway Plantation - Fresh neutral paint throughout, gorgeous new granite countertops in kitchen and baths! Spacious living spaces! Great location.
(RLNE5060621)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 Longspur Drive have any available units?
3006 Longspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3006 Longspur Drive have?
Some of 3006 Longspur Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3006 Longspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Longspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Longspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Longspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Longspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Longspur Drive offers parking.
Does 3006 Longspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Longspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Longspur Drive have a pool?
No, 3006 Longspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Longspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 3006 Longspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Longspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Longspur Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte