Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3005 West Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2019 at 4:23 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3005 West Boulevard
3005 North Carolina Highway 160
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Eagle Lake
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
3005 North Carolina Highway 160, Charlotte, NC 28208
Eagle Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Minutes from center city, this private home is a must see. New Laminate floors in bedrooms, new vinyl floor in kitchen. New cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 West Boulevard have any available units?
3005 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3005 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3005 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3005 West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3005 West Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3005 West Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3005 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3005 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3005 West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3005 West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 West Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 West Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 West Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
