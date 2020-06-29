All apartments in Charlotte
3000 Shenandoah Avenue

3000 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home close to Plaza-Midwood shopping/restaurant district with easy access to Uptown Charlotte. House located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with off-street parking. The home has washer and dryer laundry hook-ups plus a huge attic for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue have any available units?
3000 Shenandoah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3000 Shenandoah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Shenandoah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Shenandoah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue offers parking.
Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue have a pool?
No, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Shenandoah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Shenandoah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
