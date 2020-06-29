3000 Shenandoah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Charming home close to Plaza-Midwood shopping/restaurant district with easy access to Uptown Charlotte. House located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with off-street parking. The home has washer and dryer laundry hook-ups plus a huge attic for additional storage.