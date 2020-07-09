Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane
2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane
2950 Zion Renaissance Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
2950 Zion Renaissance Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2950 Zion Renaissance Lane - Very Nice 2 Bedroom townhouse in quiet gated community minutes up-town and shopping, New flooring and freshly painted, Very Clean
(RLNE5276610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane have any available units?
2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane offer parking?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane have a pool?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane have accessible units?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Zion Renaiisiance Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
