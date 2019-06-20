Rent Calculator
2945 Craftsman Lane
2945 Craftsman Lane
2945 Craftsman Ln
2945 Craftsman Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Woodstone of Elizabeth - Great townhome in Elizabeth. Granite in kitchen with island and SS appliances. Private fenced patio area with common green space behind and walk out basement.
(RLNE5031414)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2945 Craftsman Lane have any available units?
2945 Craftsman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2945 Craftsman Lane have?
Some of 2945 Craftsman Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2945 Craftsman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Craftsman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Craftsman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 Craftsman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2945 Craftsman Lane offer parking?
No, 2945 Craftsman Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2945 Craftsman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 Craftsman Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Craftsman Lane have a pool?
No, 2945 Craftsman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Craftsman Lane have accessible units?
No, 2945 Craftsman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Craftsman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 Craftsman Lane has units with dishwashers.
