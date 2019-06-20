2945 Craftsman Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Woodstone of Elizabeth - Great townhome in Elizabeth. Granite in kitchen with island and SS appliances. Private fenced patio area with common green space behind and walk out basement.



(RLNE5031414)