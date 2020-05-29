All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 30 2019

2940 Southwest Blvd

2940 Southwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Southwest Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
- Cozy brick ranch with many updates. Convenient to I-85 and just minutes to uptown.

Directions: From Beatties Ford, L-LaSalle, R-English, L-Southwest Blvd

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Southwest Blvd have any available units?
2940 Southwest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Southwest Blvd have?
Some of 2940 Southwest Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Southwest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Southwest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Southwest Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Southwest Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2940 Southwest Blvd offer parking?
No, 2940 Southwest Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Southwest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Southwest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Southwest Blvd have a pool?
No, 2940 Southwest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Southwest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2940 Southwest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Southwest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Southwest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
