All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2939 Ravencroft Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2939 Ravencroft Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:05 PM

2939 Ravencroft Drive

2939 Ravencroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2939 Ravencroft Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive have any available units?
2939 Ravencroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2939 Ravencroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Ravencroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Ravencroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Ravencroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive offer parking?
No, 2939 Ravencroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Ravencroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive have a pool?
No, 2939 Ravencroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 2939 Ravencroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Ravencroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Ravencroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Ravencroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte