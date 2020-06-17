All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2937 Royal Fern Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2937 Royal Fern Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2937 Royal Fern Lane

2937 Royal Fern Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2937 Royal Fern Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
Must See 4 bedroom house! - Huge 2stry home on cul-de-sac. 3086 sq ft, every room is oversized. Shady wooded lot, even has a 1/2 court basketball court. A must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3311381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have any available units?
2937 Royal Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2937 Royal Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Royal Fern Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Royal Fern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane offer parking?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have a pool?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have accessible units?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy
Charlotte, NC 28210
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte