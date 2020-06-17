Rent Calculator
2937 Royal Fern Lane
2937 Royal Fern Lane
2937 Royal Fern Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2937 Royal Fern Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove
Amenities
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
Must See 4 bedroom house! - Huge 2stry home on cul-de-sac. 3086 sq ft, every room is oversized. Shady wooded lot, even has a 1/2 court basketball court. A must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3311381)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have any available units?
2937 Royal Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2937 Royal Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Royal Fern Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Royal Fern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane offer parking?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have a pool?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have accessible units?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 Royal Fern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 Royal Fern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
