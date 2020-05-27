All apartments in Charlotte
2929 Patishall Lane

2929 Patishall Ln · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2929 Patishall Ln, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel right at home in this newly built and never lived in before home located in Paw Creek Village. The wait is over and your dream home is now available to lease! Beautiful features are evident in every room of this brand new home. Walls painted in a neutral paint palette, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally, installed and best of you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Schedule your self-tour today to see all that the home offers and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Patishall Lane have any available units?
2929 Patishall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2929 Patishall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Patishall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Patishall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Patishall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Patishall Lane offer parking?
No, 2929 Patishall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Patishall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Patishall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Patishall Lane have a pool?
No, 2929 Patishall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Patishall Lane have accessible units?
No, 2929 Patishall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Patishall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Patishall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Patishall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Patishall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
