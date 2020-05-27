2929 Patishall Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Feel right at home in this newly built and never lived in before home located in Paw Creek Village. The wait is over and your dream home is now available to lease! Beautiful features are evident in every room of this brand new home. Walls painted in a neutral paint palette, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally, installed and best of you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Schedule your self-tour today to see all that the home offers and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.