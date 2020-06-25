Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2925 Brahman Meadows lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2925 Brahman Meadows lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:08 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2925 Brahman Meadows lane
2925 Brahman Meadows Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2925 Brahman Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1100; Parking: No Parking Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID16117
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane have any available units?
2925 Brahman Meadows lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane have?
Some of 2925 Brahman Meadows lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2925 Brahman Meadows lane currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Brahman Meadows lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Brahman Meadows lane pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Brahman Meadows lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Brahman Meadows lane offers parking.
Does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Brahman Meadows lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane have a pool?
No, 2925 Brahman Meadows lane does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane have accessible units?
No, 2925 Brahman Meadows lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Brahman Meadows lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Brahman Meadows lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte