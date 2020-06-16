All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2924 Westwinds Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2924 Westwinds Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2924 Westwinds Court

2924 Westwinds Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2924 Westwinds Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5350720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Westwinds Court have any available units?
2924 Westwinds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Westwinds Court have?
Some of 2924 Westwinds Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Westwinds Court currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Westwinds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Westwinds Court pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Westwinds Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2924 Westwinds Court offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Westwinds Court offers parking.
Does 2924 Westwinds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Westwinds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Westwinds Court have a pool?
Yes, 2924 Westwinds Court has a pool.
Does 2924 Westwinds Court have accessible units?
No, 2924 Westwinds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Westwinds Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Westwinds Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte