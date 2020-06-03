All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2922 Iron Gate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2922 Iron Gate Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 3:30 PM

2922 Iron Gate Lane

2922 Iron Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2922 Iron Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom town home. Great room has brick fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice deck with storage area.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Iron Gate Lane have any available units?
2922 Iron Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Iron Gate Lane have?
Some of 2922 Iron Gate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Iron Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Iron Gate Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Iron Gate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 Iron Gate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2922 Iron Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 2922 Iron Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2922 Iron Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Iron Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Iron Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 2922 Iron Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Iron Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 2922 Iron Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Iron Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Iron Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte