2922 Iron Gate Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom town home. Great room has brick fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice deck with storage area.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.