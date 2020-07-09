Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2922 Crawford Brook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2922 Crawford Brook Ln
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2922 Crawford Brook Ln
2922 Crawford Brook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2922 Crawford Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 2922 Crawford Brook Lane Rental Application - Property Id: 284240
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284240
Property Id 284240
(RLNE5795621)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln have any available units?
2922 Crawford Brook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln have?
Some of 2922 Crawford Brook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2922 Crawford Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Crawford Brook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Crawford Brook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 Crawford Brook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln offer parking?
No, 2922 Crawford Brook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2922 Crawford Brook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 2922 Crawford Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 2922 Crawford Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Crawford Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Crawford Brook Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte