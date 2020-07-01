2917 Patishall Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful features are evident in every room of this home. A neutral color scheme, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally, installed and best of you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.