All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2917 Burgess Unit 3
Last updated December 28 2019 at 12:57 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2917 Burgess Unit 3
2917 Burgess Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
2917 Burgess Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom / 1.5 bathroom spacious well maintained townhome. Large kitchen. Hardwood flooring in both bedrooms. Unit 3 *Water Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 have any available units?
2917 Burgess Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2917 Burgess Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Burgess Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Burgess Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Burgess Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Burgess Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
