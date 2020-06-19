Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2915 Bridgeville Ln
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2915 Bridgeville Ln
2915 Bridgeville Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2915 Bridgeville Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom home with granite countertops, garden tub, beautiful flooring throughout, large lot and much, much more. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2915 Bridgeville Ln have any available units?
2915 Bridgeville Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2915 Bridgeville Ln have?
Some of 2915 Bridgeville Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2915 Bridgeville Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Bridgeville Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Bridgeville Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Bridgeville Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2915 Bridgeville Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Bridgeville Ln offers parking.
Does 2915 Bridgeville Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Bridgeville Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Bridgeville Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2915 Bridgeville Ln has a pool.
Does 2915 Bridgeville Ln have accessible units?
No, 2915 Bridgeville Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Bridgeville Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Bridgeville Ln has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
