Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2914 Georgia Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2914 Georgia Avenue
2914 Georgia Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
2914 Georgia Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute bungalow in Plaza Midwood. Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Hardwoods, stainless appliances. Stone patio. One car, carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
2914 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2914 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 2914 Georgia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2914 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2914 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 2914 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2914 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2914 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
