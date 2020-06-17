2908 Little Stream Court, Charlotte, NC 28105 Marshbrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Summerfield subdivision of Matthews! YARD MAINTENANCE & WASHER/DRYER is included in the rent!! Subdivision has community pool. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors on main level. Plenty of living space. Come see your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2908 Little Stream Court have any available units?
2908 Little Stream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Little Stream Court have?
Some of 2908 Little Stream Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Little Stream Court currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Little Stream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.