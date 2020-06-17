2908 Little Stream Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Summerfield subdivision of Matthews! YARD MAINTENANCE & WASHER/DRYER is included in the rent!! Subdivision has community pool. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors on main level. Plenty of living space. Come see your new home!