Charlotte, NC
2908 Georgia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM
1 of 4
2908 Georgia Avenue
2908 Georgia Ave
No Longer Available
2908 Georgia Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
Cute bungalow in Plaza Midwood. Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwoods throughout.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2908 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
2908 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2908 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 2908 Georgia Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2908 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2908 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 2908 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2908 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2908 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Georgia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
