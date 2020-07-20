All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2906 Polk And White Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2906 Polk And White Road
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2906 Polk And White Road

2906 Polk and White Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 Polk and White Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute and cozy home on over .30 acres! - Home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, tons of upgrades, new appliances and a welcoming front porch perfect for relaxing! Home is just minutes from I-485!

(RLNE4825639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Polk And White Road have any available units?
2906 Polk And White Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2906 Polk And White Road currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Polk And White Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Polk And White Road pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2906 Polk And White Road offer parking?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Polk And White Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Polk And White Road have a pool?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Polk And White Road have accessible units?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Polk And White Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Polk And White Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Polk And White Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte