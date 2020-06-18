All apartments in Charlotte
2900 Silkstream Lane

2900 Silkstream Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Silkstream Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2900 Silkstream Ln Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5694283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Silkstream Lane have any available units?
2900 Silkstream Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Silkstream Lane have?
Some of 2900 Silkstream Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Silkstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Silkstream Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Silkstream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Silkstream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2900 Silkstream Lane offer parking?
No, 2900 Silkstream Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Silkstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Silkstream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Silkstream Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Silkstream Lane has a pool.
Does 2900 Silkstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 2900 Silkstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Silkstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Silkstream Lane has units with dishwashers.
