2852 Dorchester Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
2852 Dorchester Place
2852 Dorchester Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2852 Dorchester Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unique home with lots of natural sunlight. Spacious floor plan. Large fenced-in yard. Available now!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2852 Dorchester Place have any available units?
2852 Dorchester Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2852 Dorchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Dorchester Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Dorchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2852 Dorchester Place offer parking?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place does not offer parking.
Does 2852 Dorchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Dorchester Place have a pool?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Dorchester Place have accessible units?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Dorchester Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2852 Dorchester Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2852 Dorchester Place does not have units with air conditioning.
