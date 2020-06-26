All apartments in Charlotte
2842 Lasalle Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

2842 Lasalle Street

2842 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Lasalle Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bed / 1 bath house in University Park . Within walking distance of schools and grocery store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Lasalle Street have any available units?
2842 Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2842 Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Lasalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2842 Lasalle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Lasalle Street offers parking.
Does 2842 Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 2842 Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 2842 Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2842 Lasalle Street has units with air conditioning.
