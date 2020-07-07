All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

2836 Denview Lane

2836 Denview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Denview Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Denview Lane have any available units?
2836 Denview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2836 Denview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Denview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Denview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Denview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Denview Lane offer parking?
No, 2836 Denview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Denview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Denview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Denview Lane have a pool?
No, 2836 Denview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Denview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2836 Denview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Denview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Denview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Denview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Denview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

