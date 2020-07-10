All apartments in Charlotte
Location

2835 Forest Grove Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Close to Concord Mills and interstates! 4 Bed 2/1 Bath home with fenced yard! Wooded backyard and very private. Large open floor plan with new carpet upstairs! Available for quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Forest Grove Court have any available units?
2835 Forest Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Forest Grove Court have?
Some of 2835 Forest Grove Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Forest Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Forest Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Forest Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 2835 Forest Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2835 Forest Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Forest Grove Court offers parking.
Does 2835 Forest Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Forest Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Forest Grove Court have a pool?
No, 2835 Forest Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Forest Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 2835 Forest Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Forest Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Forest Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.

