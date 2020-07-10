2835 Forest Grove Court, Charlotte, NC 28269 Highland Creek
Amenities
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Great location! Close to Concord Mills and interstates! 4 Bed 2/1 Bath home with fenced yard! Wooded backyard and very private. Large open floor plan with new carpet upstairs! Available for quick move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2835 Forest Grove Court have any available units?
2835 Forest Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Forest Grove Court have?
Some of 2835 Forest Grove Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Forest Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Forest Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.