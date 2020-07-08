Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
2830 Mayer House Ct
2830 Mayer House Ct
2830 Mayer House Court
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
2830 Mayer House Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice 3 bed 2.5 townhouse -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3353036)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct have any available units?
2830 Mayer House Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2830 Mayer House Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Mayer House Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Mayer House Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Mayer House Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct offer parking?
No, 2830 Mayer House Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Mayer House Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct have a pool?
No, 2830 Mayer House Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct have accessible units?
No, 2830 Mayer House Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Mayer House Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Mayer House Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Mayer House Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
