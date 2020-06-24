All apartments in Charlotte
2829 Reid Meadows Drive
2829 Reid Meadows Drive

2829 Reid Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Reid Meadows Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive have any available units?
2829 Reid Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2829 Reid Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Reid Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Reid Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Reid Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Reid Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
