2825 Summergrove Ct

1. 2002 build corner unit

2. Newly painted

3. 3 bedroom and 2 and half bath

4. Master bedroom w attached bath and walk-in closet

5. New kitchen cabinets

6. Big living space with patio

7. Central AC and heat

8. In house Waster and Dryer

9. Kitchen appliances include fridge, electric stove, dish washer and garbage disposal.

10. Quite neighborhood.



Convenience:

1. Close to Hwy 74 – 2 min by car and 10 min walk

2. Quick drive (15min) to Charlotte Midtown- office area

3. Close to Walmart, grocery and many restaurants

4. Hwy 74 has CATS bus service.

5. Community swimming pool and tennis courts.

6. Cable ready



Rent:

$1400 /month 12 month contract

$60 one time no- refundable app fee

Tenant pays for Electricity and Gas

Requirements:

1. Family not more than 5 ppl

2. Preferably no pets. If you want to keep the pet additional $400 deposit is required and $25 extra per month.

3. No smoking in the unit.