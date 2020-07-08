All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:24 AM

2825 Summergrove Ct

2825 Summergrove Court · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Summergrove Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Features:
1. 2002 build corner unit
2. Newly painted
3. 3 bedroom and 2 and half bath
4. Master bedroom w attached bath and walk-in closet
5. New kitchen cabinets
6. Big living space with patio
7. Central AC and heat
8. In house Waster and Dryer
9. Kitchen appliances include fridge, electric stove, dish washer and garbage disposal.
10. Quite neighborhood.

Convenience:
1. Close to Hwy 74 – 2 min by car and 10 min walk
2. Quick drive (15min) to Charlotte Midtown- office area
3. Close to Walmart, grocery and many restaurants
4. Hwy 74 has CATS bus service.
5. Community swimming pool and tennis courts.
6. Cable ready

Rent:
$1400 /month 12 month contract
$60 one time no- refundable app fee
Tenant pays for Electricity and Gas
Requirements:
1. Family not more than 5 ppl
2. Preferably no pets. If you want to keep the pet additional $400 deposit is required and $25 extra per month.
3. No smoking in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

