Last updated October 3 2019

2813 LaSalle Street

2813 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Lasalle Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
- 3 bedroom house, convenient to I-77, just received fresh paint & remodel. Ready to move in.

Directions: I-77 exit 12, W on LaSalle St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4169890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 LaSalle Street have any available units?
2813 LaSalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2813 LaSalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2813 LaSalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 LaSalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2813 LaSalle Street offers parking.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have a pool?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have accessible units?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2813 LaSalle Street has units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

