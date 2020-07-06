Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2813 LaSalle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2813 LaSalle Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2813 LaSalle Street
2813 Lasalle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Washington Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2813 Lasalle Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
- 3 bedroom house, convenient to I-77, just received fresh paint & remodel. Ready to move in.
Directions: I-77 exit 12, W on LaSalle St.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4169890)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have any available units?
2813 LaSalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2813 LaSalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2813 LaSalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 LaSalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2813 LaSalle Street offers parking.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have a pool?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have accessible units?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 LaSalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 LaSalle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2813 LaSalle Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte