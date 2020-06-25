Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2812 Tuckaseegee Rd
2812 Tuckaseegee Rd
2812 Tuckaseegee Road
·
Location
2812 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
House for Rent - Cozy like new house for rent. 3 Bedroom/1.5 Baths. Close to transportation.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5083257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd have any available units?
2812 Tuckaseegee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Tuckaseegee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd offer parking?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd have a pool?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd have accessible units?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Tuckaseegee Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
