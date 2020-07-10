All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2805 Kendrick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2805 Kendrick Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

2805 Kendrick Drive

2805 Kendrick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2805 Kendrick Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute 2 story with master bedroom on the 1st floor. Conveniently located near I485!

Directions: I85S, ext32, R-LittleRock Rd, L-Tuckaseegee, R-Park, L-Kendrick

(RLNE3311378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have any available units?
2805 Kendrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Kendrick Drive have?
Some of 2805 Kendrick Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Kendrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Kendrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Kendrick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Kendrick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive offer parking?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Kendrick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte