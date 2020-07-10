Rent Calculator
2805 Kendrick Drive
2805 Kendrick Drive
2805 Kendrick Drive
Location
2805 Kendrick Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute 2 story with master bedroom on the 1st floor. Conveniently located near I485!
Directions: I85S, ext32, R-LittleRock Rd, L-Tuckaseegee, R-Park, L-Kendrick
(RLNE3311378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have any available units?
2805 Kendrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2805 Kendrick Drive have?
Some of 2805 Kendrick Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2805 Kendrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Kendrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Kendrick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Kendrick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive offer parking?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Kendrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Kendrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Kendrick Drive has units with dishwashers.
