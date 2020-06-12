All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:02 PM

2801 Redfield Drive

Location

2801 Redfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 BR 2.5 BA South Charlotte with Pool - Property Id: 54657

4 BR/2.5 BA Home in South Charlotte in Providence Plantation by the Arboretum with bonus finished room over garage. Great schools for Providence Spring Elementary, Crestdale Middle and Providence High. Security System, Fenced yard, Pool, Garage, Quiet Safe CulDeSac, Background check and Credit Check. Close to Publix and Matthews Dining. $2350/month First/Last months rent. Non Smokers. Pets Optional.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/54657p
Property Id 54657

(RLNE5333520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

