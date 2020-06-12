2801 Redfield Drive

Amenities
4 BR 2.5 BA South Charlotte with Pool - Property Id: 54657
4 BR/2.5 BA Home in South Charlotte in Providence Plantation by the Arboretum with bonus finished room over garage. Great schools for Providence Spring Elementary, Crestdale Middle and Providence High. Security System, Fenced yard, Pool, Garage, Quiet Safe CulDeSac, Background check and Credit Check. Close to Publix and Matthews Dining. $2350/month First/Last months rent. Non Smokers. Pets Optional.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/54657p
Property Id 54657
(RLNE5333520)