2801 Redfield Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 BR 2.5 BA South Charlotte with Pool - Property Id: 54657



4 BR/2.5 BA Home in South Charlotte in Providence Plantation by the Arboretum with bonus finished room over garage. Great schools for Providence Spring Elementary, Crestdale Middle and Providence High. Security System, Fenced yard, Pool, Garage, Quiet Safe CulDeSac, Background check and Credit Check. Close to Publix and Matthews Dining. $2350/month First/Last months rent. Non Smokers. Pets Optional.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/54657p

Property Id 54657



(RLNE5333520)