All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2800 Silkstream Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2800 Silkstream Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2800 Silkstream Lane

2800 Silkstream Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2800 Silkstream Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,699 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4558850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Silkstream Lane have any available units?
2800 Silkstream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2800 Silkstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Silkstream Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Silkstream Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Silkstream Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Silkstream Lane offer parking?
No, 2800 Silkstream Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Silkstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Silkstream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Silkstream Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Silkstream Lane has a pool.
Does 2800 Silkstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 2800 Silkstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Silkstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Silkstream Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Silkstream Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Silkstream Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte