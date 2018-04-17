2800 Emerald Meadow Ln

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a cul-de-sak in the quiet Griers Fork Neighborhood in Steele Creek. Newly renovated and freshly painted, the house features all kitchen appliances, a quaint dining nook, an oversized living area and a beautiful sunroom perfect in any season! The living quarters are spacious and the master bedroom comes with a lovely on-suite with the double vanities, garden tub and a large walk-in closet. The house also includes a laundry room equipped with a washer & dryer. The fenced-in back yard makes for the perfect outdoors experience. Apply online today! No Section 8.Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.