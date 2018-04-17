All apartments in Charlotte
2800 Emerald Meadow Ln
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 AM

2800 Emerald Meadow Ln

2800 Emerald Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Emerald Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a cul-de-sak in the quiet Griers Fork Neighborhood in Steele Creek. Newly renovated and freshly painted, the house features all kitchen appliances, a quaint dining nook, an oversized living area and a beautiful sunroom perfect in any season! The living quarters are spacious and the master bedroom comes with a lovely on-suite with the double vanities, garden tub and a large walk-in closet. The house also includes a laundry room equipped with a washer & dryer. The fenced-in back yard makes for the perfect outdoors experience. Apply online today! No Section 8.Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln have any available units?
2800 Emerald Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln have?
Some of 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Emerald Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Emerald Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
