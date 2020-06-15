2756 Coronet Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful 5 Bedroom 1 Bath Home is Located in the Smallwood Community, and is Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and More, Which Makes it Perfect for Both the Driver & Non-Driver of the Family.



Available for a January 25 , 2019 Move - In.



This Home Features:



* Living room

* Kitchen with fridge and stove

* Central Heat & Air Conditioning

* Washer/Dryer Connections

* Hardwood & Vinyl Flooring

* Spacious Bedrooms

* A Finished Basement

* A Fenced in Yard

* Driveway



At The AWESOME Price this Home WILL NOT LAST!!!! Please Call Joy At 980- 498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net , Additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



PETS ALLOWED!



Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.



Schools:



*Ashley Park Elementary

*Northwest School of the Arts

*Phillip O'Berry Academy of Technology