2756 Coronet Way

Amenities
This Beautiful 5 Bedroom 1 Bath Home is Located in the Smallwood Community, and is Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and More, Which Makes it Perfect for Both the Driver & Non-Driver of the Family.
Available for a January 25 , 2019 Move - In.
This Home Features:
* Living room
* Kitchen with fridge and stove
* Central Heat & Air Conditioning
* Washer/Dryer Connections
* Hardwood & Vinyl Flooring
* Spacious Bedrooms
* A Finished Basement
* A Fenced in Yard
* Driveway
At The AWESOME Price this Home WILL NOT LAST!!!! Please Call Joy At 980- 498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net , Additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
PETS ALLOWED!
Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.
Schools:
*Ashley Park Elementary
*Northwest School of the Arts
*Phillip O'Berry Academy of Technology