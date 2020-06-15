All apartments in Charlotte
2756 Coronet Way
2756 Coronet Way

2756 Coronet Way · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Coronet Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 5 Bedroom 1 Bath Home is Located in the Smallwood Community, and is Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and More, Which Makes it Perfect for Both the Driver & Non-Driver of the Family.

Available for a January 25 , 2019 Move - In.

This Home Features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with fridge and stove
* Central Heat & Air Conditioning
* Washer/Dryer Connections
* Hardwood & Vinyl Flooring
* Spacious Bedrooms
* A Finished Basement
* A Fenced in Yard
* Driveway

At The AWESOME Price this Home WILL NOT LAST!!!! Please Call Joy At 980- 498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net , Additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

PETS ALLOWED!

Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.

Schools:

*Ashley Park Elementary
*Northwest School of the Arts
*Phillip O'Berry Academy of Technology

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Coronet Way have any available units?
2756 Coronet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 Coronet Way have?
Some of 2756 Coronet Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Coronet Way currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Coronet Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Coronet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 Coronet Way is pet friendly.
Does 2756 Coronet Way offer parking?
No, 2756 Coronet Way does not offer parking.
Does 2756 Coronet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Coronet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Coronet Way have a pool?
No, 2756 Coronet Way does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Coronet Way have accessible units?
No, 2756 Coronet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Coronet Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Coronet Way has units with dishwashers.
