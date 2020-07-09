2742 Mayflower Road, Charlotte, NC 28208 Revolution Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Revolution Park - Do Not Use Fireplace - Decorative Only - Pretty home convenient to I77. Hardwood Floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted interior 2017. Nice large fenced backyard. Shed in backyard not included in rental. Convenient to Uptown.
(RLNE3702347)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2742 Mayflower Road have any available units?
2742 Mayflower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 Mayflower Road have?
Some of 2742 Mayflower Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 Mayflower Road currently offering any rent specials?
2742 Mayflower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 Mayflower Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2742 Mayflower Road is pet friendly.
Does 2742 Mayflower Road offer parking?
No, 2742 Mayflower Road does not offer parking.
Does 2742 Mayflower Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2742 Mayflower Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 Mayflower Road have a pool?
No, 2742 Mayflower Road does not have a pool.
Does 2742 Mayflower Road have accessible units?
No, 2742 Mayflower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 Mayflower Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 Mayflower Road has units with dishwashers.
