2737 Wingate Ave Available 03/06/20 Coming Soon! Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Craftsman Style home updated & Ready for you on a corner lot! Designer vinyl planking throughout main living areas & baths. Chef's Kitchen w/ Texas Wt Granite, 42" Cabinets, NEW SS Appls, Breakfast Bar & lots of counter-top space. HUGE Great room-Dining room combination. Open Floor-plan! Guest suites are a good size. Jack-n-Jill bath features Texas wt. Granite & Tub/ Shower combination. Master bedroom features 3 closets!! Master bath features Texas Wt. Granite, double sinks, garden tub-shower combination & linen closet! NEWER Roof & HVAC!! Convenient to uptown!



