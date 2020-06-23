All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2737 Wingate Ave

2737 Wingate Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Wingate Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest suite
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Reduced Rent !! Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Craftman Style home updated & Ready for you on a corner lot! Designer vinyl planking throughout main living areas & baths. Chef's Kitchen w/ Texas Wt Granite, 42" Cabinets, NEW SS Appls, Breakfast Bar & lots of counter-top space. HUGE Great room-Dining room combination. Open Floor-plan! Guest suites are a good size. Jack-n-jill bath features Texas wt. Granite & Tub/ Shower combination. Master bedroom features 3 closets!! Master bath features Texas Wt. Granite, double sinks, garden tub-shower combination & linen closet! NEWER Roof & HVAC!! Convenient to uptown!

Video Link https://listings.realbird.com/tour/B9F1F2B2/531531/1-3/2737-Wingate-Ave-Charlotte-NC-28208

OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT

(RLNE4587774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

