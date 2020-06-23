Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning guest suite bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite

Reduced Rent !! Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Craftman Style home updated & Ready for you on a corner lot! Designer vinyl planking throughout main living areas & baths. Chef's Kitchen w/ Texas Wt Granite, 42" Cabinets, NEW SS Appls, Breakfast Bar & lots of counter-top space. HUGE Great room-Dining room combination. Open Floor-plan! Guest suites are a good size. Jack-n-jill bath features Texas wt. Granite & Tub/ Shower combination. Master bedroom features 3 closets!! Master bath features Texas Wt. Granite, double sinks, garden tub-shower combination & linen closet! NEWER Roof & HVAC!! Convenient to uptown!



Video Link https://listings.realbird.com/tour/B9F1F2B2/531531/1-3/2737-Wingate-Ave-Charlotte-NC-28208



OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT



(RLNE4587774)