All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2731 Highland Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2731 Highland Park Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

2731 Highland Park Drive

2731 Highland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2731 Highland Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Highland Park Drive have any available units?
2731 Highland Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2731 Highland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Highland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Highland Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Highland Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Highland Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2731 Highland Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2731 Highland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Highland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Highland Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2731 Highland Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Highland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2731 Highland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Highland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Highland Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Highland Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Highland Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte