All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2730 Red Squirrel Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2730 Red Squirrel Trail
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

2730 Red Squirrel Trail

2730 Red Squirrel Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2730 Red Squirrel Trail, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail have any available units?
2730 Red Squirrel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2730 Red Squirrel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Red Squirrel Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Red Squirrel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail offer parking?
No, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail have a pool?
No, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail have accessible units?
No, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Red Squirrel Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Red Squirrel Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte