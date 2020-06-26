2730 Gibbon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute Bungalow under 1000.00. Living Room, Large Kitchen, Breakfast or Dining Nook, Pantry, Laundry Area, 2 Nice Size Bedroom, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Large Yard. Centrally located between Harris Blvd and Ikea Blvd and 5 min from the University Area. Home has fresh paint, clean, private, no HOA and ready for move in. Appliances included in rent. Refrigerator to be installed before move in. Minutes from major interstates, shopping, restaurants, fine dining, grocery shopping, post office.....everything you need is in close proximity. Pictures of grey walls trimmed in white and white cabinets to be added March 5th. Application and Qualifications attached to MLS link.